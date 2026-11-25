AhlulBayt News Agency: At an age when most children are occupied with games and playful activities, Bashir Murtaza has devoted much of his time to reading and learning the Holy Quran.

He is a third-grade student at Rana International School. Completing the Quran alongside his regular school education reflects his consistent efforts, discipline and the encouragement and support of his parents.

On the occasion of his completion of the Quran, Maulana Zubair led a special prayer and blessed Bashir with his prayers.

Several relatives, friends and well-wishers attended the occasion and congratulated the young boy. Among them were Ali Muntazir Raza, Shajar Naqvi, Nayab Haider, Zafar-ul-Hasnain, Dr. Safi Naqvi, Bushra, Abid Hussain, Arshad, Faraz Arshi, Sadiq, Shariq, Wasif Sikandar, Akbar, Gabu, Hina, Agha Hamid, Dr. Raza Ali, Dr. Rizwan and Dr. Wasim Fatima. They encouraged Bashir and prayed for his bright future.

Bashir’s father, Ali Mohtashim Raza, is not only a practising advocate but also a recognised voice-over artist and broadcaster. His longstanding association with voice and language has now gained a special significance as his son has completed the recitation of the Holy Quran.

The family environment and parental encouragement have played an important role in nurturing the young boy's interest in religious learning.

The achievement has brought happiness not only to the family but also to the entire neighbourhood and their wider circle of friends. Well-wishers have congratulated his parents, describing a child's connection with the Holy Quran as one of the most precious gifts parents can provide.