Iran-India Ties Rooted in Shared History and Culture, Says Iran’s Representative in India

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a message issued on the occasion of India’s Independence Day on August 15, Hakim Elahi congratulated the Indian government and people and expressed his hopes for peace, stability, unity, prosperity and progress in the country.

He described India as a nation with an ancient and rich civilization, saying its diverse cultural, religious, linguistic and national traditions have given it a distinctive place in the world.

Hakim Elahi also paid tribute to the men and women whose determination, struggle and sacrifices contributed to India’s independence, saying their efforts reflected a deep commitment to the freedom and advancement of their homeland.

The Iranian representative stressed that national unity, mutual respect, tolerance and peaceful coexistence are essential to India’s continued development, stability and prosperity.

Turning to bilateral relations, he said ties between Iran and India should not be viewed merely through the lens of diplomatic relations. Rather, he said, they are rooted in centuries of interaction between two major civilizations and peoples.

He particularly highlighted the historic exchanges and mutual influences between the two countries in language and literature, knowledge and scholarship, the arts and culture, describing them as a valuable shared heritage.

According to Hakim Elahi, these deep-rooted historical and cultural connections continue to provide a strong basis for greater understanding, friendship and cooperation between Iran and India. He pointed to significant potential for expanding cooperation in cultural, academic, economic and people-to-people fields.

He expressed hope that Tehran and New Delhi would make greater use of their shared capacities to further strengthen and broaden their longstanding friendly relations, while contributing to peace, development and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Hakim Elahi concluded his message with prayers for peace, stability, unity, prosperity and progress in India and for the continued dignity and advancement of its people.