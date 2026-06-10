Shia PG College Lucknow Ranked Top in UP in State Government Assessment

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The ranking exercise evaluated degree colleges across the state on a range of academic and institutional performance indicators, including educational standards, infrastructure, student outcomes, faculty performance, research activities, and overall institutional development. Based on the assessment, Shia College secured the top position among degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement has been welcomed by the institution’s administration, faculty members, students, and alumni, who described the achievement as recognition of the college’s long-standing commitment to academic excellence and student development.

College officials said the ranking reflects years of investment in improving teaching standards, expanding academic opportunities, and strengthening support services for students. They also credited the dedication of faculty members and staff for helping the institution achieve the milestone.

Education experts noted that rankings conducted by state authorities play an important role in measuring institutional performance and encouraging colleges to maintain high academic standards. The recognition is expected to enhance the college’s reputation and attract prospective students from across Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India.

Founded as one of the region’s prominent educational institutions, Shia College has a history of providing higher education in a variety of disciplines and has contributed significantly to the academic and professional development of generations of students.

The latest ranking places the institution at the forefront of higher education in Uttar Pradesh and is expected to strengthen its position within the state’s competitive academic landscape.

Further details regarding the methodology and performance indicators used in the ranking process are expected to be made available by state education authorities.