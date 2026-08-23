Iran's defense industry must turn its name into a warning for aggressors, says General

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, senior military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, says Iran’s defense industry must develop capabilities strong enough to deter potential adversaries and turn the name of Iran into a constant warning for aggressive regimes and their supporters.

In a message on Saturday marking Iran’s Defense Industry Day on August 22, Safavi said the occasion represented national determination to maintain strength in a world facing growing threats and challenges.

He described the country’s defense industry as a key pillar of strategic power-building, emphasizing the importance of domestic knowledge, technological development, and self-reliance.

Safavi said the Iranian Defense Ministry’s mission should go beyond meeting the Armed Forces’ routine requirements and focus on developing smart, dynamic and comprehensive deterrence capable of addressing a wide range of anticipated threats.

He called for the targeted development of advanced defense systems and equipment capable of responding to asymmetric and large-scale conflicts, arguing that Iran’s defense capabilities should discourage adversaries from making miscalculations.

Safavi also stressed the importance of maintaining the readiness of Iran’s Armed Forces through the timely provision of high-quality and increasingly advanced military equipment.

Referring to Iran’s experiences in previous conflicts with the United States and the Israeli regime, he said those experiences demonstrated the need for Iran to maintain a level of preparedness capable of confronting major threats.

He added that Iran’s defense industry had reached a stage of development that could contribute not only to meeting domestic military requirements but also to shaping regional security dynamics.

Safavi concluded his message by honoring Iranian defense industry personnel and experts killed in service and commending those working to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities.

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