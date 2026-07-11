Photos: Farewell Ceremony for Martyred Leader at Hussainiya of Budgam, Kashmir

The Jammu & Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, under the leadership of its President, Aga Syed Hassan Al-Moosavi Al-Safavi, was organised a Farewell Congregation at the Central Hussainiya of Budgam, on the occasion of the burial of the Martyred Supreme Leader, Imam Syed Ali Khamenei. The programme was attended by a large gathering of religious scholars, including Sunni Ulema, Zakireen, community elders and devotees from different parts of the Valley.