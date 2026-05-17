Shia Ulema Council Chief Decries Global Silence on Israeli Atrocities, Warns of Human Rights Betrayal

ABNA24 - Delivering Friday prayer sermons at the Baqiyatullah Mosque in Karachi, Hojatoleslam Shabbir Hassan Maithami described faith in and love for the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) as the greatest divine blessing, one that has reached the present generation through the struggles and sacrifices of parents, elders, and religious scholars. He stressed that preserving this blessing and transmitting it to future generations is a weighty responsibility upon all believers.

Maithami voiced deep concern over the expulsion of Pakistani Shia residents from the United Arab Emirates, stating that many have been driven from their homes, had their properties confiscated, and even seen their families separated.

He called on religious scholars and leaders to seriously pursue the matter and take concrete steps toward its resolution.Turning to developments in Palestine and Lebanon, the senior cleric noted that despite the announcement of a ceasefire, Zionist regime aggression persists, with more than one hundred people martyred in ongoing attacks.

He sharply criticized the silence of global powers in the face of these crimes, calling it evidence of their indifference to human rights.Addressing developments in the Persian Gulf region, he said the United States and China are attempting to pressure Iran into opening the Strait of Hormuz and eliminating transit fees.

Should such a scenario materialize, he warned, Arab countries in the region would face severe consequences.The Pakistani cleric lauded the defensive prowess of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stating that during the forty-day war, Iran managed to down several advanced American fighter jets, including F-35 and F-15 aircraft, as well as AWACS planes.In his sermons, Maithami urged the faithful to observe piety and stressed the importance of divine remembrance and gratitude. "God's satisfaction is the only path to true happiness and success. A human being attains peace and salvation only when he builds his life on the foundation of piety, the remembrance of God, and gratitude for divine blessings.

"Highlighting the special status of the days of Dhul Hajjah, Hojatoleslam Maithami emphasized the significance of the Day of Arafah, particularly fasting on the ninth of the month. He urged believers not only to fast but also to recite the Arafah supplication of Imam Hussein (PBUH) with understanding of its translation and meanings, so as to benefit from the spiritual blessings of this day.Discussing the philosophy of sacrifice during Eid al-Adha, Maithami stressed that it must be performed solely for divine satisfaction, free from ostentation, pretense, and ungodly motives. "The sacrifice is not meant for the freezer; it is meant to feed the servants of God."

He said the primary purpose of sacrifice is to help the needy and foster a spirit of empathy within the Islamic community.The Friday prayer leader noted that divine blessings are innumerable and beyond counting, and that even the ability to perceive and feel these blessings is itself a form of gratitude.

He urged believers to remain constantly mindful of God's favors and to show appreciation through thankfulness.

Concluding his remarks, Maithami emphasized that in times of hardship and crisis, prayer is the believer's most powerful weapon. He also advised people to manage their expenses while placing their trust in God, in order to avoid potential economic difficulties.

He concluded with prayers that Almighty God protect Muslims from the conspiracies and deceptions of global powers and grant victory and assistance to the oppressed peoples of Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran.



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