Pakistani Shia Cleric Highlights Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah as a Guide for Youth Development and Character Building

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Central Vice President of Shia Ulema Council Pakistan and member of the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee and the National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, has stressed the need to guide and train the younger generation in the light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Addressing the conference, he said that today's youth are facing a range of intellectual, moral, social and cultural challenges. He said parents, teachers, religious scholars, educational and national institutions, the media and all sections of society must play an effective role in understanding the causes of these challenges and protecting the younger generation from their negative impact.

Allama Wahidi said that the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) provides the best guidance for the intellectual development of young people, character building and the promotion of moral values. He stressed the need to translate the teachings of the Seerah into practical action in order to build a responsible, morally strong, well-characterised and united society.

In his address, he emphasised that the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should not be treated merely as a subject for discussion or a topic for speeches. Instead, it should be adopted as a fundamental guiding principle for practical life, education, training and the development of national character.

He said that if the intellectual and moral training of the younger generation is carried out in the light of the Prophetic Seerah, society can effectively overcome intellectual confusion, moral decline, prejudice and mutual divisions. Such an approach, he added, can help strengthen the foundations of a peaceful, united and responsible society.

Meanwhile, in his concluding address, the Prime Minister of Pakistan also stressed the need to promote and spread the teachings of the Seerah and highlighted the importance of eliminating the menace of sectarianism. He also pointed to the need for reforms in the national curriculum to promote a mindset free from prejudice and based on unity, tolerance and mutual respect.

