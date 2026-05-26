Lucknow Hosts Two-Day “Understanding Shariah” Workshop, Calls for Mosques and Social Institutions to Strengthen Public Guidance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The workshop was held at the Allama Haider Hasan Khan Tonki Hall of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama and brought together Islamic scholars, intellectuals, legal experts, and representatives from various sections of society.

Speakers stressed that in the current climate, misconceptions surrounding Islam and the family and social systems of Muslims are increasingly being spread, making it essential to address them through wisdom, constructive dialogue, and practical examples.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that modern media and social media platforms are creating confusion and doubts among the younger generation. He emphasized the importance of presenting authentic Islamic teachings in a simple, accessible, and effective manner. He added that the reform of any society depends on family stability, mutual respect, justice, and the promotion of moral values.

Participants also highlighted the need to move religious teachings beyond books and implement them in everyday life. Workshop convener Maulana Syed Bilal Abdul Hai Hasani Nadwi said that mosques, educational institutions, and social gatherings could serve as strong centers for public guidance and positive intellectual engagement. He proposed that Friday sermons and public discussions should focus on themes such as humanity, justice, family stability, respect for women, and social harmony.

During various sessions, legal experts discussed constitutional rights, religious freedom, family laws, and social justice. Speakers observed that rising mental stress, family breakdown, and moral decline in society could be addressed through stronger family structures, shared responsibility, and ethical education. They also underlined the importance of creating awareness among youth and women and encouraged the constructive use of modern media platforms.

Several interactive question-and-answer sessions were also held, during which participants raised social, family, and legal concerns. Speakers agreed that continuous intellectual and social dialogue is essential to promote harmony, justice, tolerance, and humanitarian values in society.

In the concluding session, Maulana Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi emphasized the need for organized and sustained efforts to provide the public with accurate and authentic information. Closing the event, Maulana Hakim Ammar Abdul Ali Hasani Nadwi highlighted the effective use of modern media, saying that intellectual guidance and social reform have become a collective responsibility in the contemporary era.

The workshop concluded with prayers.