Photos: Tanzeemul Makatib Hosts Two-Day Interfaith Seminar Titled “Martyr Imam Khamenei, Leader of Humanity”
AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Tanzeemul Makatib Lucknow, organized a two-day interfaith seminar titled “Martyr Imam Khamenei, Leader of Humanity,” bringing together religious scholars, intellectuals, and representatives of different faiths to discuss the late leader’s message of peace, justice, unity, and resistance against oppression.
19 May 2026 - 11:21
News ID: 1816319
Source: Abna24
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