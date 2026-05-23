Clerics Oppose Alleged Encroachments on Shia Waqf Land in Lucknow

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Senior Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi has warned that alleged illegal encroachments and unauthorized construction on land belonging to the Hussainabad Trust “will not be tolerated.”

ccording to a statement issued by Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind, a group of clerics and members of mourning associations visited the disputed site on Friday to inspect ongoing construction activities near Rumi Gate. The delegation raised objections to a proposed parking facility and a commercial project referred to as “Lazeez Gali.”

Following Friday prayers at Asifi Mosque, a large number of worshippers, clerics, and members of mourning organizations marched toward Rumi Gate, where they reviewed the construction work and chanted slogans against what they described as illegal occupation of trust properties.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi stated that no unauthorized construction on trust land would be accepted under the pretext of development or parking projects. He demanded the formation of a five-member oversight committee to supervise matters related to the Hussainabad Trust, adding that no negotiations with the administration would take place without such a committee.

Naqvi further alleged that illegal construction and land encroachments were continuing under the supervision of local authorities, while there was no transparent accounting of the trust’s assets and revenues. He said that decisions regarding trust properties should not be made unilaterally and must involve consultation with clerics, members of the royal family, and other stakeholders.

He warned that if the construction work was not halted and the demands were ignored, larger protests would follow. According to him, future protest plans would be finalized after consultations with religious scholars and mourning associations.

Another cleric, Maulana Saif Abbas Naqvi, also addressed the gathering and said that certain letters circulating on social media were misleading. He reiterated that any alleged illegal occupation or unauthorized construction on trust land would not be accepted.