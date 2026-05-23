Indian Shia Cleric Praises Iranian “Resilience” During Friday Sermon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During Friday prayers at the historic Asifi Mosque, prominent Shia cleric Maulana Syed Raza Haider Zaidi praised what he described as the “remarkable resilience and calmness” of the Iranian people during the recent conflict involving Iran.

Addressing worshippers, Zaidi emphasized the importance of taqwa (God-consciousness), outlining what he described as its three stages: avoiding sins, refraining from doubtful matters, and protecting the heart from anything that distracts from the remembrance of God. He said true piety is measured not by wealth, status, or position, but by character and conduct.

Referring to verses from the Quran, Zaidi stated that divine guidance is granted to those who possess piety and trust in God. He argued that Iran’s endurance during the recent war demonstrated the spiritual strength and steadfastness of its people.

The cleric also highlighted important dates in the Islamic calendar, including the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Muhammad al-Baqir, the departure of Imam Hussain (A.S) from Mecca toward Iraq, the Day of Arafah, and Eid al-Adha.

Speaking about his recent stay in Iran during the conflict, Zaidi said he witnessed strong public solidarity following reports surrounding the condition of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. He thanked people in Lucknow for holding mourning gatherings and protests despite communication disruptions, saying that news of those demonstrations had reached the Iranian public and was appreciated there.

Referring to one of Khamenei’s speeches, Zaidi said the Iranian public response showed that support for the Islamic Republic extended beyond any single individual. He claimed that spontaneous demonstrations following the crisis had “foiled the plans of global powers.”

Zaidi further remarked that despite missile strikes and bombings during the conflict, many Iranians responded with chants of “Allahu Akbar” rather than panic, which he described as evidence of extraordinary public resolve.

He also referred to comments previously attributed to former U.S. President Donald Trump about political change in Iran, saying that Iranians remained committed to their existing leadership and political system.

Drawing a comparison with the Battle of Uhud in early Islamic history, Zaidi said that when people believe in a system and its principles rather than a single personality, they remain steadfast even during times of crisis.