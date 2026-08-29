Pakistan hosts international conference on Prophet's Seerah at Islamabad's Jinnah Center

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Jinnah Conference Center in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, hosted an international conference this week.

It was organized by the Pakistani Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on the theme of “Protection, Development and Character Building of Youth in the Light of the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)”, Karbala Al-Aan website reported.

It focused on various aspects of the Holy Prophet’s life, especially the importance of intellectual, moral and social education for the new generation, character building and strengthening the connection of the youth with Islamic values ​​and principles.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was the special guest of the conference, and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf participated in supervising the conference and following up on the events.

It witnessed the extensive participation of senior scholars and sheikhs from various Islamic schools and sects across Pakistan, along with a number of religious, scientific and social figures and representatives from different parts of the country.

The speakers emphasized that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a perfect source for educating and morally reforming the new generation and building a society characterized by security, stability and justice, and stressed the need to draw inspiration from the Prophetic approach in facing the intellectual, moral and social challenges facing the youth of the present era.

Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, prayer leader of the King’s Mosque in Lahore, also addressed the conference, in which he spoke about the importance of educating the youth according to the life of the Prophet (PBUH), strengthening national unity, interfaith harmony and spreading the values ​​of peace and tolerance in society.

A number of ministers and government officials were present at the event, along with a large number of ambassadors, scholars, sheikhs and social figures, as well as a select group of guests.

Noting that the new generation is currently facing numerous intellectual, moral and social challenges, the participants emphasized that addressing these challenges requires returning to the teachings of the noble life of the Prophet (PBuH) and transforming them into a practical guide for life. They affirmed that the life of the Prophet (PBUH) is a perfect model of justice, mercy, love, tolerance, brotherhood and good morals.

The conference also emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to promote the moral and intellectual education of the new generation and create awareness in them of their social and national responsibilities, through the cooperation of scholars, educational institutions, families, religious and social institutions and government organizations.

The conference emphasized that the Seerah of the Prophet (PBUH) is not merely a historical account of his life, but rather provides an integrated and practical approach to building the individual, family and society and promoting moral and social values ​​in contemporary life.

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