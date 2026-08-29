Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Leader Calls for Greater Muslim Unity at International Islamic Unity Conference

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking during the second panel of the opening session of the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference, Khan referred to the challenging circumstances facing the Muslim world. He said this year's celebrations of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) were taking place at a time of major upheaval, including the martyrdom of one of his prominent followers, the emergence of new global powers and sweeping changes across different spheres.

“In such circumstances, the teachings of our martyred leader remind us that we must focus on unity and the concept of the Islamic Ummah,” Khan said, adding that nations seeking freedom and independence must follow the path of unity.

Citing the teachings of the Holy Quran, he stressed that Muslims should hold firmly together to the rope of Allah and avoid division, warning that discord leads to conflict and weakness.

“Unity is not merely an ideal condition or a slogan,” he said. “It is a source of strength for the Muslim Ummah.”

Khan said the principle of Muslim unity was among the central ideas emphasised by Imam Khomeini, who consistently called for greater cooperation among Muslims and for resolving differences, particularly between Shia and Sunni communities.

He stressed that unity did not require eliminating religious interpretations or distinct identities. Instead, he said, differences should be managed through ethics, mutual respect and an acceptance of shared responsibilities.

“Muslims must recognise their common responsibility towards the challenges facing the Islamic world,” he said.

Khan identified the Palestinian cause as one of the most important areas around which the Muslim world could build unity and solidarity. He said the issue of Palestine went beyond geopolitics and was closely connected to the collective identity and responsibilities of the Islamic Ummah.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque is an Islamic sanctuary, and defending the rights of the Palestinian people can become a central point of unity and solidarity among Muslims,” he said.

Referring to the diversity of the Muslim world, Khan said Muslims and different nations living across the vast region “from the Nile to the Euphrates” spoke different languages and belonged to diverse cultures, yet shared common responsibilities. The Palestinian issue, he added, had demonstrated that the unity of the Muslim Ummah transcends geographical borders.

Khan also highlighted Imam Khomeini's emphasis on interaction and cooperation among followers of different religions. He said cooperation did not require uniformity and that people could maintain their distinct identities while working together to achieve common objectives.

Describing the current period as a sensitive and critical phase for the Islamic world, Khan warned that continued division would only deepen the weakness of Muslim societies and waste the energy and potential of younger generations in unnecessary rivalries and disputes.

In his concluding remarks, he called for a renewed commitment to the teachings of the Quran, saying that unity was essential for peaceful coexistence and progress.

“We must trust one another rather than blame each other,” he said, expressing hope that God would protect the Muslim Ummah from division and grant its people the ability to work together as equals in pursuit of justice and peace.