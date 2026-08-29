Grand Ayatollah Nouri: Normalization with Israel Is Betrayal of Muslim Ummah; Unity Is a Religious Duty

ABNA24 - In a message to the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference, Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani stressed that any form of relationship with the Israeli regime or assistance to its survival is in direct conflict with the interests of the Muslim Ummah.

The senior cleric underscored that unity, rapprochement, and avoidance of discord are both a rational necessity and a religious obligation, particularly under current circumstances. He warned that any speech or action leading to division among Muslims undoubtedly serves the objectives of the enemies of Islam.

The full text of his message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

All praise belongs to God, Lord of the Worlds, and peace and blessings be upon our master and prophet, Abul Qasim al-Mustafa Muhammad, and upon his pure and righteous household, especially the remnant of God on earth. May God’s curse be upon all their enemies until the Day of Judgment.

“And obey God and His Messenger, and do not quarrel, lest you lose heart and your strength departs. And be patient; indeed, God is with the patient.” (Quran 8:46)

At the outset, I congratulate the entire Muslim Ummah and the distinguished participants of this blessed conference on the auspicious anniversary of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his household) and the occasion of Islamic Unity Week. I also extend my sincere gratitude to the honorable organizers of this valuable gathering.

I commemorate the memory of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, and salute the pure souls of the martyrs of Iran’s powerful defense against the aggression of criminal America and the child-killing Zionist regime. In particular, I honor the great martyr commander and standard-bearer of Islamic unity, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and pray for the elevation of their ranks.

Unity and rapprochement among Muslims have always been essential throughout Islamic history. Today, however, as the enemies of Islam spare no effort to weaken Muslims, sow discord, and dominate Islamic countries, this matter carries even greater importance. Its rational necessity and religious obligation are more evident than ever. The Holy Quran calls on Muslims to hold fast to the rope of God and explicitly forbids strife and division, which lead to weakness and the loss of power and dignity.

Of course, unity and rapprochement do not require followers of different Islamic schools of thought to abandon their beliefs. Scholarly differences must remain within the realm of academic discourse and must not become a pretext for conflict, enmity, excommunication, or the shedding of Muslim blood. Islamic scholars bear a heavy responsibility in this regard and must, with insight and awareness, prevent sectarian differences from being exploited by the enemies of Islam to ignite sedition and division among Muslims.

Today, the enemies of Islam—led by the United States and the Zionist regime—seek nothing but the weakness, division, and backwardness of Muslims. It would be naive to imagine that these two forces operate independently or pursue separate goals. The experience of past decades has clearly shown that their objective is domination over the region and prevention of the rise of powerful Islamic states.

The notion that their hostility is directed solely at the Islamic Republic of Iran is a simplistic one. Regional rulers must understand that the Zionist regime will oppose any powerful Islamic country that seeks to stand on its own feet, live independently, and resist foreign domination. Today, Iran is the target of their enmity; tomorrow, any other Islamic state pursuing independence and strength could face the same hostility.

Accordingly, unity among Muslims and cooperation among Islamic governments is a necessity for all. The assumption that one country needs unity and rapprochement more than others is incompatible with the realities of the Muslim world. Unity, cohesion, and cooperation are needs shared by all Muslim nations and governments.

The dignity and security of Islamic countries are interconnected. One cannot expect a Muslim nation to achieve lasting security and strength amidst the weakness, insecurity, and division of its neighbors. The common enemy exploits Muslim disunity. What curtails the enemy’s greed is the awakening, insight, unity, and cooperation of Muslim nations and governments.

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran has regarded Muslim unity, the dignity of Islam, and the independence of Islamic countries as fundamental principles, and has paid a heavy price in pursuit of these ideals. Iran’s leadership, officials, armed forces, and people recognize the necessity of this convergence and remain committed to it.

Regrettably, however, parts of Muslim lands have occasionally been used as bases for threats or attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran. It is clear that defending the country’s independence, security, and territorial integrity is a legitimate right and an indisputable duty. Should any aggression occur, Iran will be compelled to repel the aggressor. Such defense is, in reality and in the long term, also a defense of regional security and of the Muslim nations whom the common enemy seeks to dominate.

Undoubtedly, the Muslim Ummah today needs the precious teaching of unity more than ever. The current conditions in the Islamic world—the aggressions against Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Yemen, and the ominous presence of the bloodthirsty enemy in parts of our region—make it imperative for Muslim nations and governments to preserve unity and avoid internal strife.

In this regard, I wish to reiterate a few points:

Unity, rapprochement, and avoidance of discord are, especially under current conditions, a rational necessity and a religious obligation. Any statement or action that leads to division among Muslims undoubtedly serves the enemies’ objectives. The primary enemy of the Ummah today is the vile, occupying Zionist regime and its oppressive backers, who have occupied Islamic lands and holy sites, massacred women, children, and innocent people, and are the main source of insecurity and war in the region. Any relationship with this regime or assistance to its survival is in direct contradiction to the Ummah’s interests. Muslim nations must stand united against this common enemy and spare no effort in supporting the oppressed Muslims of Palestine, Lebanon, and other areas under attack. Muslim governments are expected to place greater emphasis on unity and joint cooperation. To ensure their own security, they must avoid reliance on the enemies of the Ummah, who think of nothing but their own interests and those of the occupying regime. The presence of these enemies in our region brings nothing but insecurity and corruption. The role of Islamic scholars is vital and weighty. Scholars must call on the people and governments to embrace unity, insight, and awareness of the enemy. They must take the lead in reconciling hearts and preventing division. Seminaries, universities, and academic centers across the Muslim world must serve as venues for scholarly dialogue and defense of Muslim interests—not, God forbid, as instruments for deepening sectarian divisions and weakening Muslim ranks.

In conclusion, while wishing success to the esteemed participants of this conference, I urge you to focus your discussions on practical ways to strengthen ties and cooperation among governments, peoples, and religious and academic institutions of the Islamic world. Shed light on the plots and conspiracies of the enemies aimed at dividing Muslims.

I pray to God Almighty to grant the Muslim Ummah the dignity it deserves, to rectify the affairs of Muslims, to bring their hearts closer together, and to remove the hands of the enemies from Islamic lands.

May peace, mercy, and God’s blessings be upon you.

Qom – August 2026

Hossein Nouri Hamedani



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