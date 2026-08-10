Zolghadr appointed as Leader’s political advisor

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as his political advisor, according to an official decree.

In the appointment letter, the Leader praised Zolghadr’s “valuable experiences” and expressed hope that he would succeed in his new responsibilities and in advancing the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

Zolghadr served as Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), a role to which he was appointed in March, following the assassination of former secretary Ali Larijani in a US-Israeli airstrike.

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