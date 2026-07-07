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Watch your language, top Iran security official tells Trump

7 July 2026 - 10:03
News ID: 1836762
Source: Mehr News
Watch your language, top Iran security official tells Trump

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr has lambasted US President Donald Trump's latest threats against the Iranian nation.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr has lambasted US President Donald Trump's latest threats against the Iranian nation.

The top Iranian security official wrote in a post in Farsi on his X account on Monday, "To the delusional American president who has threatened 91 million Iranians today, I would say: Previously, as the president of a rootless country with a 250-year history, you spoke in similar language about the destruction of Iran's thousands of years of civilization, and the result for you was nothing but defeat and despair, and a request for negotiations and a ceasefire! Iranians are not used to the language of intimidation."

Zolghadr added: "So speak to the Iranian people with respect, otherwise we will respond to you in a different way."

Earlier on Monday in the White House, Trump once again threatend the Iranian nation with destroying their energy infrastructure.

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