IRGC official says Israel incapable of war with Iran without US backing

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior IRGC official said that Israel is not capable of waging war against Iran on its own and only entered the conflict with U.S. backing, dismissing the regime as a "proxy force" for Washington and the West.

Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, deputy political chief of the IRGC, told state television that the recent appointments of senior commanders reflected a "transformational" approach to Iran's defence doctrine. He said the new appointments, all veterans of the Iran-Iraq war, had proven themselves in battle after the martyrdom of senior commanders.

Javani said the appointment decrees from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei used language tailored to current conditions. He cited phrases in the decree appointing Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb as head of the Basij, including "intelligence network" and "every Iranian a Basij," as examples of a forward-looking approach.

He said the IRGC command under Major General Ahmad Vahidi had been tasked with "maximum deterrence" and a new posture in which defensive operations could take on an offensive character. "We have never been the ones to start a war, but since we are in the middle of a war and the enemy is seeking opportunities, the enemy should learn from these decrees and their messages that our armed forces will adopt transformational approaches," Javani said.

"The enemy must know it cannot carry out surprise actions against us and catch us off guard. Perhaps it should be the one expecting strategic surprises," he added.

Javani said the previous war, launched by the enemy with a "miscalculation", had failed to achieve its objectives, and that Israel's entry during the 12-day war came only with American backing. The Zionist regime is not capable to enter a war with Iran, he said.

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