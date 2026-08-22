IRGC chief: Iran must boost defense capabilities as enemies persist in hostility

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s chief commander asserts that Iran must continue strengthening its defensive and offensive capabilities, noting that the Islamic Republic’s enemies will never abandon their hostility and conspiracies against the nation.

Major General Ahmad Vahidi made the remarks in a message on Friday on the occasion of the National Defense Industry Day.

The commander cited a strategic assessment of regional developments, particularly the two latest bouts of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression targeting the country, as a testament to the adversaries’ persistent refusal to discard their hostile approach and scheming attitude towards the Iranian nation.

According to the commander, the battlefield today had come to play host to new forms of “hybrid and military aggression,” alongside crimes against humanity.

In light of ongoing American-Zionist hostility, Iran’s production of defense and military equipment would continue with “greater strength, prudence, speed, and wisdom,” the commander remarked.

He described this strategy as “the only prudent and effective means” of navigating difficult historical junctures and thwarting enemy conspiracies “both today and in the future.”

Vahidi credited Iran’s Armed Forces and defense industry with creating a “formidable defensive shield” against threats facing the country.

He said this capability had been demonstrated on “real and historic battlefields,” including during the latest wars, and attributed the achievements to the sacrifices made by members of the Iranian Armed Forces and defense industry.

The commander concluded his message by paying tribute to the martyrs of the country’s defense industry and expressing appreciation towards those walking in their footsteps by endeavoring down the path of defending Iran’s sovereignty.

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