Iran's armed forces chief warns: 'Any assistance to US forces is complicity with Iran's enemy'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's armed forces chief warned southern Persian Gulf states on Wednesday that any assistance to U.S. forces amounts to complicity with Iran's enemy.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces, wrote in a message that Persian Gulf states which claim not to allow the United States to use their territory against Iran "should know that nothing is hidden from our eyes. This volume of military aircraft, especially refueling planes, in regional bases is unlikely to be occurring without the knowledge of the host countries."

He added, "We warn: any assistance and facilitation provided to the aggressor U.S. army is tantamount to participation with U.S. military forces."

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