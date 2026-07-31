Top Iranian commander: Coffins are now part of US equipment in region

The top commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has declared that the Americans and their mercenaries have come to the deep realization that coffins constitute an integral part of their military equipment in the region, firmly reiterating the martyred Leader’s historic pronouncement that the era of hit-and-run aggression is over.

In a message issued on Thursday night, Major General Ali Abdollahi stated, “The Americans and their mercenaries have today realized deep in their souls that their coffins are part of their equipment in the region.”

The senior commander recalled the words of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, describing him as “that elder, mentor and martyred Leader,” who had declared that the age of striking without consequence and fleeing has ended.

Major General Abdollahi, who heads Iran’s highest operational command unit responsible for coordinating the country’s Armed Forces, has consistently warned Washington and its Zionist and regional accomplices against any further miscalculation.

His latest remarks come against the backdrop of the US-Israeli imposed wars of aggression, including the criminal attack on February 28 that martyred Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at the outset of the 40-day war, as well as ongoing tensions stemming from illegal American military presence and adventurism in West Asia.

Iranian military officials have repeatedly emphasized that the presence of US forces and their proxies only multiplies the costs for the aggressors, a reality driven home by the steadfast resistance of the Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance.