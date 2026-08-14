Remaining member of a terrorist team arrested in southeast of Iran

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced that after two members of a terrorist group had been killed on August 6 in the south of Sistan and Baluchestan province, one remaining member of the team was arrested on Friday, August 14.

According to the IRGC, in addition to the arrest, a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, explosive devices, and communication equipment were seized from the cell.

The remaining members of the team, linked to the Zionist regime and the US, had planned to carry out terrorist operations against specific targets in the south of the province. However, they were neutralized before any attack could be executed, the IRCG said.