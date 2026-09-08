Washington received clear warning from Iran's new missiles in recent days: Rezaei

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's top security official said Tuesday that Washington has received a clear warning from Iran's new missiles in recent days, and that the economic war will be answered with a maritime exclusion zone across the Persian Gulf.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, wrote on social media, "In recent days, Washington has received a clear warning from Iran's new missiles."

He said the economic war would be answered with a maritime no-go zone spanning the entire Persian Gulf up to the edge of the blockade.

Rezaei added that Iran's operational posture toward U.S. ships and military bases had been fundamentally reassessed.

.....................

End/ 257