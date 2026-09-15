Rezaei: No negotiations until Iran's conditions are realized

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's security chief dismissed mixed signals from Washington ranging from "we will not negotiate" to "we are ready to talk," saying no negotiations will take place until Iran's conditions are realized.

Iran's top security official said Monday night there will be no negotiations until Iran's conditions are fulfilled, warning that contradictory signals from the U.S. president should not distract anyone.

In a post on X, Rezaei wrote, Don’t get distracted by the U.S. president’s mixed signals—from “no negotiations” to “we’re ready to talk.”

"The stakes around oil and the straits have changed. Damage control won’t stop what’s coming," he added.

"No talks until Iran’s conditions are met. Period!" Rezaei concluded.

.......................

End/ 257