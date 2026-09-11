General Rezaei: Trace of US-Israeli pressure is evident in Board of Governors' anti-Iran resolution

The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council stated that the fingerprints of the US and Zionist pressure are evident in the Board of Governors' anti-Iran resolution.

Major General Rezaei in a post on his X account wrote that the anti-Iran resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors is illegal, non-technical, entirely political, and unacceptable, bearing the clear imprint of US and Zionist pressure.

He added that the Agency's destructive and political actions will drive countries towards withdrawing from the NPT.