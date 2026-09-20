Iran sets seven conditions for any talks with the US

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei in a message has announced the Islamic Republic of Iran's seven conditions to the US government for the commencement of any negotiations.

In a post on his X account, Rezaei wrote that Iran has communicated seven conditions to the US administration for the commencement of any negotiations.

Our message is clear and unambiguous: if Washington wishes to extricate itself from the predicament of its own making—and avoid becoming further entangled in it—it has no choice but to accept Iran's rights and conditions, he added.

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