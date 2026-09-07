Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Is Fully Closed, Warns Non-Compliant Ships

Speaking in a televised interview with national TV aired on Sunday night, Major General Rezaei stressed that the US President Trump's claim that the Strait is open is a big lie.

He also said that that Iran both sees and strikes American smuggling vessels.

Rezaei firther said that the Americans try to smuggle 5 to 6 vessels through by spending a lot of money, while these ships are usually struck. He asserted that Iran has not decided yet to sink those non-copliant ships so far.

"Of course, Iran has decided not to sink American smuggling vessels because they carry oil, and that would damage the region's environment."

The SNSC Secretary went on to say that the claim that America's economic blockade is the cause of a major famine in Iran is a huge lie.

He also said that the Iranian government has been thinking and planning about this for a long time and has sufficient reserves of food and essential goods.

Rezaei stated that Iran sells its oil and gets its money back to Iran.

He revealed that 48 hours ago, for the first time, Iran tested an Iranian anti-destroyer missile right above a US carrier. This special missile created hell for the Americans, forcing them to fleeThe SNSC secreatry also said "The Americans must gain Iran's trust for negotiations to continue."

He continued to say that Iran's major problem in the Islamabad MoU was trusting the guarantees of the intermediaries in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Rezae stated that Iran is pursuing diplomacy with guarantees.

According to Rezaei, Iran will only commit to keeping the Strait of Hormuz open when the US neither threatens nor attacks Iran.

According to him, Iran's Armed Forces delivered a crushing blow to the US Titan Base in Jordan.

Rezaei says that Iran had identified some American targets but deliberately chose not to strike them, such as their Titan base in Jordan and some bases in Erbil, only after targeting these locations did US President Trump back down from the 10-day war he had declared.

As regards Lebanon, he said that "Lebanon will rise again, in any war, victory after victory or defeat after defeat is not how it works; wars have their ups and downs." He added that, the upper hand has always been with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The SNSC Secretary added that Iran reserves the right to respond to the bloody American crime targeting a wedding ceremony.



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