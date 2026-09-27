Iran denies military retaliation over aviation restrictions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has denied claims that the country would respond militarily to recent aviation restrictions, saying negotiations with the relevant countries to lift the unlawful restrictions are being seriously pursued and followed up.

The SNSC Secretariat issued a statement on Saturday in response to misleading reports on air transport, noting that the publication of inaccurate interpretations and false quotations attributed to the top security official regarding air transportation has raised questions and ambiguities.

The Council declared that claims suggesting Iran would resort to military retaliation in response to recent air restrictions are denied, emphasizing that the authorities are vigorously pursuing the air restriction issue.

The statement made clear that Iran has several non-military options available for reciprocal measures, which may be applied to certain airports if necessary, but expressed hope the situation does not reach that point.

The clarification came after some regional airports suspended flights, following US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s rhetoric about placing restrictions on Iranian airlines, including bans on flight operations and access to ground services.

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