Iran’s top security official: No return to pre-war diplomacy with US

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Mohsen Rezaei has reiterated that Iran will not return to its pre-war diplomatic approach towardd the United States, calling on Washington to “take action” and meet Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Major General Rezaei made the remarks in a post on X on Wednesday, saying, “Iran’s new diplomacy will not return to the past,” as the Islamic Republic has reached a new strategic peak.

“We will force the United States to respect the rights of the Iranian people and comply with the conditions communicated to it; otherwise, the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened,” he added.

“Enough with negotiations. Take action.”

Rezaei made the remarks a day after US President Donald Trump issued new threats against Iran in an address to the United Nations General Assembly, saying Washington could “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if Tehran did not agree to a deal.