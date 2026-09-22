Ansarullah leader: Saudi Arabia lets Israel use its bases for reconnaissance ops against Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Ansarullah leader has revealed that Saudi Arabia has allowed Israeli aircraft to use military bases in the kingdom to carry out reconnaissance operations against the Arab Peninsula country.

In a televised speech Monday afternoon marking the 12th anniversary of the September 21 Revolution, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the Riyadh regime, with the support, supervision, and partnership of the United States, Britain, and Israel, launched “a full-fledged and unjustified military aggression” against Yemen.

“Saudi Arabia has targeted all critical civilian infrastructure and necessities of life in Yemen. Its atrocious campaign is marked by various war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he said.

Al-Houthi denounced the inaction of most Arab and Muslim nations in the face of relentless Saudi aggression, saying the conflict only touched the hearts of those supporting the Axis of Resistance and freedom-loving people worldwide.

He noted that Washington has provided political cover for atrocities committed in Yemen and has concluded multi-billion-dollar arms deals with Saudi Arabia to help it “massacre Yemenis.”

“Saudi Arabia showed its true Zionist nature during years of military offensive and blockade against Yemen. It has targeted more than 2,000 mosques, besides celebrations and funeral processions. All these crimes are well documented,” he said.

“Due to the absence of ethics in the policies of most world states, Saudi Arabia has escaped justice for its crimes in Yemen.”

Al-Houthi also criticized the United Nations, the UN Security Council, and other international institutions for failing to act against Saudi atrocities in Yemen.

“Our people confronted the Saudi aggression out of humanitarian, religious, and national responsibilities to defend their homeland, dignity and independence,” Houthi said, noting that Saudi Arabia and its allies were defeated despite having employed all means of aggression and siege.

He added that Saudi Arabia had a great opportunity following a 2022 peace agreement to reconsider its calculations and prove it did not seek to subjugate the Yemeni nation, but simply squandered the chance.

“The Saudi enemy resumed its bout of aggression against Yemen with the aerial bombardment of Sana’a International Airport [on July 13], and mobilization of mercenary forces for ground offensives,” Houthi noted.

The Yemeni armed forces responded by striking strategic facilities deep inside Saudi Arabia, effectively confronting the aggression. Subsequently, Saudi officials appealed to others for assistance in the war against Yemen, the Ansarullah chief stated.

Houthi stated that US and Israeli analysts and military advisers are assisting Saudi Arabia in its ongoing aggression against Yemen, emphasizing that the Riyadh regime seeks to involve Turkey and Pakistan in its vicious onslaught.

He continued that Saudi Arabia has bombed civilian facilities, bridges and public properties throughout Yemen, and most recently targeted the Central Corrective Facility in the northern al-Jawf province, which killed several people, including visiting women and children.

Houthi also roundly dismissed Saudi officials’ allegation of an attempted drone attack against the holy city of Mecca, stressing that the Yemeni nation is among the most devoted peoples to Muslim sanctities.

“The Saudi enemy treats Muslim sanctities as commercial assets, and exploits them politically in order to serve US, Israeli and British interests. Saudis gifted [the late convicted American sex trafficker] Jeffrey Epstein the kiswah – the cloth that covers the Kaaba in Mecca,” the Ansarullah leader said.

Houthi then called on Muslims worldwide to recognize Saudi Arabia’s role in fueling divisions among Muslim nations, and undermining support for Palestine.

“Muslim governments should stand with the Palestinian nation, not Saudi Arabia, which partners with the US, Britain, and Israel against the Ummah,” he underlined.

Houthi stated that the Yemeni nation, notwithstanding serious challenges and untold sufferings, remains committed to its legitimate rights and the Muslim world’s concerns, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.

The Ansarullah chief highlighted that Sana’a welcomes Saudi Arabia’s sincere intention to cease its aggression and blockade against Yemen, withdraw from occupied Yemeni territories, and release Yemeni frozen assets.

Houthi finally called on all Yemenis to maintain mobilization, reform state institutions, confront the Saudi blockade and aggression, and further enhance military and security capabilities.

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