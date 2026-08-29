Iran’s top security officials hail Imam Khamenei’s remarks on national unity, social cohesion

ABNA24 - Iran’s top security official and the country’s parliament speaker have hailed Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s remarks on national unity and social cohesion, describing them as a clear guiding principle for senior authorities.

On Friday, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Mohsen Rezaei said Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks, particularly the Leader’s emphasis on avoiding “discouraging remarks” and “imagined dichotomy” and his directive that “anything that undermines social cohesion is prohibited,” have left no room for interpretation.

The comments, Rezaei added, “constitute a clear and unequivocal strategy for everyone.” “Today, national unity and social cohesion are among the most fundamental components of national power and security,” the official stated.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf similarly said the Leader’s message should serve as the guiding principle for all officials, stressing the need to avoid actions that could harm social cohesion. “Any action that harms social cohesion is, for all of us, both a national and religious prohibition,” Qalibaf wrote in a post on X. “We pledge to the people and the Leader that, to the very end, we will devote ourselves to serving the people and advancing Iran,” he added.

The officials were responding to Ayatollah Khamenei’s Friday message marking Government Week, in which the Leader identified the preservation of national unity and social cohesion as a fundamental matter.

“Undoubtedly, every discouraging statement that weakens national and public motivation, and every kind of imagined dichotomy — such as war or negotiations, consensus or extremism, compromise or warmongering — which in the past inflicted direct or indirect harm on our dear people, can have the same effect from now on,” the Leader said.

“Therefore, I firmly declare that committing any act that harms social cohesion is prohibited,” Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

His remarks also addressed the need to tackle economic and livelihood challenges, including inflation, while increasing domestic production and eliminating the US dollar in transactions.

“The key to resolving all these matters in this field lies in relying as much as possible on domestic production,” he said, adding that imports should be used properly and wisely where sufficient domestic production does not exist.

In his message, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian for addressing the people’s needs amid US-Israeli aggression and blockade.

The Government Week is held annually to commemorate President Mohammad Ali Rajai and Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar, who were martyred in the bombing of the prime minister’s office on August 30, 1981.



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