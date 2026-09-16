AEOI spokesman: Military attacks, sabotage cannot destroy Iran's nuclear industry

AhlulBayt News Agency: The spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran emphasized at the IAEA’s 70th General Conference that military attacks, sabotage, and assassinations cannot destroy Iran’s deeply rooted nuclear industry, and that the country will not relinquish its nuclear rights.

In his address to the 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Behrouz Kamalvandi stated that Iran’s nuclear knowledge and industry are deeply rooted and cannot be destroyed by military attacks, sabotage, or assassinations.

He emphasized that Iran would not yield to pressure and would continue its peaceful nuclear activities within the framework of its legitimate rights.

The spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran also criticized the Agency's silence regarding the attack on the country's nuclear facilities and the political conduct of its Director General, saying that the silence of nations—at a time when the UN Charter, the Agency’s Statute, and the non-proliferation regime are being violated—is not a sign of neutrality.

In another part of his remarks, Kamalvandi addressed Iran's adherence to the JCPOA, the US withdrawal from the agreement, and Iran's achievements in electricity generation and nuclear medicine.

He said Iran’s nuclear science and technology had an 80-year history, while the AEOI was 52 years old. Iran was also among the earliest members of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), he said, and had consistently maintained the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities.

He recalled that Iran had endured pressure and sanctions over its nuclear program for more than 25 years while continuing to pursue negotiations and honor its agreements, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to Kamalvandi, the United States was the only JCPOA party that withdrew from the agreement. Iran nevertheless continued implementing its commitments unilaterally for about 1.5 years after the US withdrawal.

He said 15 consecutive reports by the IAEA director general at the time had confirmed Iran’s implementation of its JCPOA commitments. He added that Iran’s approach was nevertheless followed by unilateral sanctions, including measures described by their proponents as “crippling.”

Kamalvandi said negotiations resumed in 2022 after a change of administration in the United States, and a return to the JCPOA was within reach before Washington refused to conclude an agreement. Talks later resumed under the current US administration, but Israel then launched a military aggression on Iran in June 2025 as the parties were preparing to review technical details at the IAEA.

Turning to the IAEA, Kamalvandi questioned whether the agency’s repeated inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities had ever produced a finding of nuclear material diversion by Iran.

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