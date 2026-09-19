Iran's envoy calls for zero tolerance toward attacks on nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna called for confrontation and zero tolerance toward any attacks on or threats against nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards.

Reza Najafi made the remarks at the 70th session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference on Thursday, in a speech regarding Iran’s proposal to the General Conference on the prohibition of attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities.

Attacks on nuclear facilities could have consequences beyond the conflict zone, threatening human lives, the environment, electricity supply, critical infrastructure, and the medical industry, Najafi warned.

Iranian ambassador said that normalization of attacks on nuclear facilities undermines international peace and security, the credibility of the IAEA safeguards system, and damages the integrity of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The silence of the United Nations Security Council and the IAEA regarding attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities could create a dangerous precedent for the non-proliferation regime and the global legal order, the diplomat further warned.

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