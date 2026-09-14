World's Urgent Need for IAEA's Impartiality, UN Secretary-General Emphasizes

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): António Guterres, in a message to the 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency, read on Monday by Monica Juma, the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna, stated, "Our world needs the Agency's professionalism, impartiality, and technical capability more than ever."

He added, "It cannot be denied that this conference is being held at a time of deep global turmoil and uncertainty. Attacks on nuclear facilities are increasing. Drivers of nuclear proliferation are accelerating, and at the same time, deterrent mechanisms against it are being weakened."

The UN Secretary-General also said the world is on the verge of a major transformation in nuclear power generation, and this transformation requires precise management and oversight.

Guterres, referring to the necessity of the Agency's impartial approach, called for cooperation with this body to verify the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.

He also called for support for the Agency's role in preventing a catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

He emphasized that member states must fully adhere to their obligations under international law in all these areas and accelerate efforts to eliminate the risk of nuclear weapons proliferation.

The General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency began on Monday morning in Vienna with the participation of representatives of member states.

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