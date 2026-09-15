Sheikh Zakzaky: Enemies' Attempt to Destroy Islamic Movement, Dream That Will Never Come True

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, at the ceremony commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Abacha incident, while explaining the dimensions of this event, emphasized that the enemies' attempt to destroy the Islamic Movement is a dream that will never come true.

The ceremony was held on Saturday, September 12, 2026 (Shahrivar 21, 1405) at Sheikh Zakzaky's home in Abuja. In his remarks, he examined how the Abacha incident occurred and the objectives of its planners.

Sheikh Zakzaky, noting that the Abacha incident was an organized plan to end the activities of the Islamic Movement at that time, said, "This plan began with the arrest of the movement's members, and then the activities of the organizers of the marches were to be suppressed, and after creating silence, other measures were to be implemented to kill and completely end the movement."

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria continued, "The steadfastness of the movement's members, the protests and demands of the people inside and outside Nigeria, the continuation of holding marches and confronting oppression and tyranny, despite the pressures and damages inflicted, including the steadfastness of members known as 'Yan Chajichaji,' prevented the implementation of this plan."

He stated, "The enemies' notion that they can put an end to the Islamic Movement is a dream that will never come true."

Sheikh Zakzaky also emphasized that the Islamic Movement is the solution to society's problems and that religion, God willing, will endure.

Sheikh Zakzaky went on to explain the history of the Abacha incident, how it began, the events and incidents related to it, and the outcome of this event, and also spoke about the consequences its perpetrators faced.

He also, emphasizing the continuation of the path of resistance to realize religious values, stated that the threats of rulers and officials cannot prevent them from striving to realize religion and Islamic goals.

This year marks 30 years since the Abacha incident, an event that began on September 12, 1996. On this occasion, commemoration and memorial ceremonies for this event were held on Thursday and Friday in the cities of Zaria, Kaduna, and Samina, and finally its concluding ceremony was held on Saturday in Abuja.

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