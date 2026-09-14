Shift in Equation of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab Thwarted US, Zionist Regime Plans

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Ali Hamieh, a strategic affairs researcher, said in an interview with Al-Masirah network on Monday that America hoped to open the Strait of Hormuz through military and hostile actions against Iran, but this bet did not achieve its goal.

Hamieh explained that after failing at Hormuz, Washington tried to pressure Yemen through Bab al-Mandab with the help of its affiliated forces in the region. But field developments in Yemen produced the opposite result and made the regional equation more complex for America, Saudi Arabia, the Zionist regime, and the normalizing countries.

He noted that now, for the parties opposing the resistance axis, the problem is tied to the two straits of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab; two maritime passages that are of vital importance for trade, energy, and regional security. Any change in the military and political equation of these two straits has widespread repercussions on the calculations of regional and international powers.

The researcher emphasized that recent developments in Yemen had a direct impact on the regional scene, and the recapture of Yemen's occupied territories from Saudi Arabia and its affiliated forces was a leap at the military, political, and strategic level and redrew the balance of power in the region.

Hamieh added that the military capabilities that America provided to Saudi Arabia in past years were designed to counter such developments, but they demonstrated their limitations in practice, both at Hormuz and at Bab al-Mandab. This indicates the failure of the American and Zionist regime approach, which was based on using regional allies to achieve strategic objectives.

According to Hamieh, the new transformations could force America and its allies to reconsider the internal mechanisms of Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf countries.

He noted that in the past, Iran's entry into regional security mechanisms was not acceptable to America and some regional countries. But current developments could turn Tehran's participation in such mechanisms into a security necessity for some Persian Gulf countries, and in the meantime, Iraq could be present in any future regional meeting on this issue. This could open a gateway to changing the nature of security cooperation in the Persian Gulf and the region and perhaps lead to a broader framework for regional security that includes Iran, Yemen, Turkey, and Pakistan alongside the relevant Arab countries.

Hamieh said the region is on the verge of a major transformation that goes beyond the boundary of direct military developments and extends to economic, political, and security spheres. The Persian Gulf countries are in a new phase of reviewing their options, within the framework of what he calls the third phase of the "new Middle East" project.

In the economic section, Hamieh criticized policies that exhaust and weaken regional countries and said that international powers benefit from the resources of the Persian Gulf countries and leave them facing increasing security and economic challenges. He referred to the volume of military spending and security alliances in past years and said Saudi Arabia spent huge sums on building military capability, purchasing weapons, training, and military support, but these capabilities did not provide the power Riyadh expected against the new developments, making a review of the country's security and military options necessary.

Hamieh recalled that when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman asked America for help in Yemen, Washington informed him that it would not directly intervene in this war. This was while America in past years had provided training, financing, and military support to Saudi Arabia and asked Riyadh to rely on its own capability for self-defense.

According to Hamieh, this position indicates a change in the nature of the US relationship with its regional allies and shows that Washington may provide support, armament, and training, but does not necessarily guarantee direct intervention to protect its allies in every confrontation.

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