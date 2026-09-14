Kushner: America Used Israel's International Isolation to Impose Gaza Agreement

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser and one of the influential figures in the US administration's negotiations regarding Gaza, announced that Washington used the consequences of the Zionist regime's failed attack on Doha to increase pressure on Israel and push it toward the Gaza agreement.

Kushner made these remarks via video conference at the "Yalta European Strategy" meeting in Kyiv and described the Zionist regime's attack on the location of Hamas leaders in Doha as a "terrible act."

He said the operation was not militarily successful, and as a result, Israel faced widespread international isolation; conditions that the Trump administration used to pressure Tel Aviv to accept the agreement.

Kushner added that Israeli officials initially had reservations about some of the actions Washington asked of them, but ultimately assessed the agreement as beneficial to themselves.

He claimed that the agreement, in addition to Israel, also had a positive outcome for the people of Gaza.

The Attack on Doha; A Failed Military Operation

The Zionist regime's attack on Doha on September 9, 2025, was carried out with the aim of assassinating a number of Hamas leaders, but the senior leaders of the movement survived the attack. During this operation, a number of Hamas members and a Qatari security force member were killed. The attack faced widespread international reactions and also affected Qatar's relations and mediation in the Gaza negotiations.

Kushner now says Washington was able to use the atmosphere created after this attack and push Israel toward an agreement whose some provisions it had not previously agreed to.

According to him, the Trump administration had worked for months on the details of the agreement, post-war arrangements, security guarantees, and humanitarian aid before creating this opportunity.

Likud Party's Reaction to Kushner's Remarks

The Likud Party, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, in response to Kushner's remarks, presented a different narrative and claimed that Netanyahu's decision to send the Zionist regime's army into Gaza City and attack Hamas leaders in Qatar, along with intense pressure from Trump, caused Hamas to retreat from some of its demands and agree to the release of the remaining prisoners.

Kushner's remarks come as he has also criticized the Zionist regime's policy toward Gaza in recent days, saying that holding elections in the occupied territories has made the Israeli government "somewhat unreasonable" in some decisions related to Gaza.

He had emphasized that the Trump administration is still trying to advance its plan for the future of Gaza.

Admission of Washington's Use of Pressure on Tel Aviv

Kushner also, in response to a question about his and Steve Witkoff's performance in the Gaza, Iran, and Ukraine files, emphasized that they act on behalf of Trump and advance the policies desired by the US President.

Kushner's recent remarks are significant in that they show Washington, contrary to the image usually presented of US-Israel relations, at one point used political and diplomatic pressure on Tel Aviv to accept the Gaza agreement.

He considered the attack on Doha not a factor in Israel's success, but an opportunity for the Trump administration to use the isolation created against the regime to advance the agreement.

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