Iraq's Al-Nujaba Movement: We Will Kill American Terrorists Wherever They Are

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Seyed Abbas al-Mousawi, a member of the Al-Nujaba Movement and its representative in Iran, stated that the resistance has neither abandoned the field nor will it hand over its weapons.

He emphasized the continuation of the decisive path of the martyred Imam, the late Ayatollah Khamenei (r.a.), and taking revenge for his pure blood.

Al-Mousawi stated, "Even if we destroy all American and Zionist statesmen and all their allies and armies, their filthy blood is not worth a single drop of the blood of the martyred Imam Khamenei."

He identified the first program of the resistance in pursuit of blood revenge as the expulsion of the American occupying forces from the region and said, "If they remain (in Iraq), even if they hide under every rock and wall, we will kill them."

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