Al-Nujaba resistance movement says Iran has always supported Iraq

AhlulBayt News Agency: Criticizing the Iraqi government's decision to refuse entry to Iranian airline flights in Baghdad, the Arab country’s Al-Nujaba resistance movement said the Islamic Republic has always been Iraq’s best supporter.

Hussein al-Mousawi, the media spokesperson for Al-Nujaba, described the decision to refuse Iranian airline flights at Iraqi airports as an unprecedented and dangerous move, as well as a rift in international relations and ties between two neighboring Muslim nations.

This action amounts to capitulation to the decisions of the American occupiers and a violation of religious principles, he stated.

Al-Mousawi condemned this move, adding that al-Nujaba calls upon the government and all national factions in Iraq to stand firmly against the occupiers’ decisions and not allow Iraq to become a platform for advancing policies directed against the nations of the region.

“These policies specifically target the Islamic Republic of Iran—a country that has always been Iraq’s best backer and supporter regarding its most critical issues,” he went on to say.

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