Secretary-General of Al-Nujaba: Trump Failed to Defeat Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Resistance Movement Al-Nujaba, sharply criticizing Donald Trump's policies toward Iraq and Iran, emphasized that the American President's colonial dreams in Iraq will never be realized, and that the Islamic Resistance of Iraq is fully prepared to enter a "decisive battle."

Al-Kaabi, in remarks referring to Trump's inability to defeat the Islamic Republic of Iran, said, "The stupid Trump, who has failed to defeat Islamic Iran, now fantasizes about achieving victory in Iraq."

He added, "But we will not allow this illusory victory—even superficially and in the media space—to be realized for him, especially since Trump is a professional liar who always seeks fabricated conquests to save face."

The Secretary-General of Al-Nujaba, referring to recent conflicts and Trump's positions, stated, "The Islamic Republic so terrified him that he was forced to hide in a food storage freezer to escape, and soon Iraq will push him to the brink of a stroke."

He emphasized, "His colonial dreams in our country, the land of honor and dignity, will never be realized."

Al-Kaabi, referring to the September 30 deadline as the date of the withdrawal of American occupiers from Iraqi soil, said, "He must know that we are eagerly and enthusiastically awaiting the arrival of September 30, the deadline for the withdrawal of American occupiers from Iraqi soil, and if their forces do not completely leave our country's land and skies, we are fully prepared to enter a decisive battle."

He further described the withdrawal of American forces as the result of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq's performance, adding, "This victory, which forced the occupier to retreat defeated and humiliated, was the result of the powerful strikes of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, carried out by the hands of combatant brothers on the battlefield."

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Resistance Movement Al-Nujaba concluded by warning about the possibility of American forces remaining in Iraq after the announced deadline, stating, "If even a single soldier remains in Iraq after the mentioned date, we will not allow him to return safely, and we will send back his corpse."

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