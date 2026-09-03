Alarm Bell for Religious Freedom in Bahrain; Scholars, Husseiniyas, Religious Rites in Crosshairs

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): While the trial of dozens of Shia religious scholars continues in Bahrain, a Bahraini activist has warned about what has been called the intensification of religious pressures in the country.

Zainab Ali, in a report referring to the prolongation of court sessions, the arrest of over 40 clerics, and the imposition of restrictions on some activities and religious places, raised the question of whether individuals are being tried for committing specific actions, or whether their religious activities and beliefs have become a factor for prosecution.

Zainab Ali, referring to the holding of lengthy trial sessions for Shia scholars in Bahrain, wrote that some judicial sessions have lasted over 13 hours.

According to her, the length of this process and the collection of measures taken against the scholars have raised concerns that the matter is not limited to the handling of individuals' cases, and that its scope has extended to religious activities and the social presence of a religious group.

The Bahraini activist, referring to the trend of developments since late September 2024, went on to claim that the pressures were not only directed at clerics but have also included preachers, eulogists, imams of mosques, officials of husseiniyas, and activists involved in religious rites.

She added that this process has continued to expand, and on May 9 of this year, arrest warrants were issued for over 40 clerics, including a number of prominent scholars, missionaries, and seminary professors.

Zainab Ali also expressed doubt about the nature of the charges brought against some of these individuals and said that in some cases, the charges and allegations raised are more related to the type of religious activity, sermons, beliefs, and the holding of rites than to a specific criminal act.

On this basis, she called for clarity on whether individuals are being tried based on specific evidence and attributable actions, or whether their religious affiliation and religious activity play a role in the judicial process.

The Bahraini activist also referred to claims raised by some human rights organizations about the treatment of religious scholars during trial, and claimed that there are reports of inappropriate behavior and pressure to sign certain statements.

She emphasized that if these claims are proven, the matter requires an independent and transparent investigation, and the guarantees related to fair trial and the rights of the accused must be observed.

In another part of this report, alleged restrictions on religious places and rites have also been addressed.

Zainab Ali claimed that restrictions have been imposed on the holding of Husseini processions, the use of external sound equipment by husseiniyas, and religious activities, and at the same time, actions regarding endowments and properties belonging to religious councils and husseiniyas have created concerns among Bahrain's Shias.

She also spoke of allegations about travel restrictions for some citizens to visit holy sites in Iran and Iraq.

Zainab Ali, placing this collection of measures together, referred to the arrest of scholars, the trial of clerics, pressure on preachers and eulogists, and the restrictions imposed on husseiniyas, processions, and religious rites as signs of a broader trend.

She concluded by emphasizing that if these actions are due to specific activities and based on a fair trial, judicial evidence must determine individuals' responsibility, but if religious discrimination and the restriction of peaceful religious activities are proven, the issue goes beyond a judicial case and becomes a matter related to citizenship rights and the freedom to perform religious rites.

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