Katz: We Prepared to Counter Possible Iranian Attack

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yisrael Katz, at a conference organized by the Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, claimed that the increase in American economic pressure on Iran and the intensification of what he called "economic pressure and strangulation" have increased the likelihood of Tehran attacking the Zionist regime.

Without providing any documentation, Katz claimed that Iran might launch an attack during the Jewish holidays in September and added that the Zionist regime is in a "state of defensive and offensive readiness" to counter such an action.

He also claimed that this readiness is being carried out in coordination with the United States.

The Minister of War of the Zionist regime went on to threaten that in the event of any Iranian attack, the regime's fighter jets are ready to take off, and claimed that this attack might be carried out under the pretext of developments in Lebanon, the West Bank, or Gaza, or simply based on Tehran's own decision.

These remarks come as tensions in the region have once again escalated in recent days.

According to published reports, Iran, in response to American attacks on positions in the region, has targeted sites related to the American military presence in several countries, and Washington has also announced a new round of attacks on targets in Iran.

Recent tensions escalated after weeks of relative reduction in hostilities, as disputes over the security of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on ships and bases hosting American forces increased.

Tehran-Washington negotiations, which had previously been pursued with the aim of ending hostilities and reaching an agreement on the status of the Strait of Hormuz, have also faced challenges due to disagreements over the provisions of the agreement and security issues.

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