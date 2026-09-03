Third Impeachment of Trump "Inevitable"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Hill reported on Wednesday, referring to the approaching US midterm elections, that despair has overcome Republicans and there is a consensus that Republicans will lose their very narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

The Hill, stating that a third impeachment of Donald Trump is "inevitable," reported, "Currently, a number of Democrats say that starting another unsuccessful impeachment is meaningless, and that the party should use the new House majority to focus on issues that matter to the American people."

The American media outlet went on to detail this possibility and said, "Of course, if Republicans hold the Senate in November, these powers will quickly disappear."

The first two impeachment trials of Trump were based on superficial issues, were conducted in a Republican-controlled Senate, and in 2020 lasted 20 days and in 2021 only five days. The Hill wrote, "This is a world in which a quick and failed impeachment could help Trump rally his party around him."

The Hill added, "However, a Democratic Senate would be different, and there would be real risks for Donald Trump's impeachment."

**************

End/ 345E