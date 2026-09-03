Sheikh Zakzaky Warns Against Creating Ethnic Divisions in Nigeria

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky delivered a speech at his home in Abuja at the closing ceremony of the third session of the "Fulani Youth Conference (Sokabe Sheikh Baba Jilbe)."

In his remarks, referring to ethnic and factional divisions in society, he stated that creating conflict and division among people is one of the enemies' methods to divert public opinion and prepare the ground for plundering the country's resources and wealth.

The leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria also warned against claims made with the aim of creating distance among people and instilling the idea that "so-and-so is not your brother," and emphasized the necessity of vigilance against any effort to create division.

Sheikh Zakzaky added that Western powers use the same method to create conflict and division in Nigeria, while simultaneously plundering the country's resources through some corrupt politicians who serve their interests.

He called on the people to awaken by recognizing these conspiracies and to strive for liberation from the domination and oppression of the tyrants.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky went on to emphasize hope in divine assistance and said, "If the people stand firm, help will come from God Almighty."

He concluded by calling on the participants in the ceremony to adhere to moral values such as kindness, forgiveness, charity, modesty, and maintaining family ties, and emphasized the necessity of holding fast to religion.

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