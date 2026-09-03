Bernie Sanders: American People Want End to War Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bernie Sanders, the American Senator, reacted to a post by Donald Trump, the President of the United States, in which Trump had proposed that after America's "control" over the strategic strait, the name of the Strait of Hormuz should be changed to "Trump Strait."

Sanders wrote in a post on the X platform, "No, Mr. Trump, the American people don't want you to put your name on the Strait of Hormuz... They want you to end your illegal war in Iran, a war that has driven diesel prices up to $5.69 a gallon and gasoline to $4.12 a gallon... You are the President, not a crazy king, so act like it."

Trump had previously written on the Truth Social platform, "Now that the Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the United States, should we change its name to the Trump Strait?"

While Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed to have brought the Strait of Hormuz under control, information from international circles indicates that Iran still maintains full control over this strategic strait, and navigation in it is carried out under Iran's security regulations. According to preliminary shipping data released today, Thursday, 6 cargo ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, a decrease from 11 ships the previous day and well below the ten-day average of approximately 13 ships.

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