Financial Times: Tehran-Moscow Missile Cooperation Has Entered a New Phase

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a report by the British newspaper Financial Times, a program codenamed "C430L" began in 2023 and is still ongoing .

The Financial Times claims that a number of experienced Russian missile specialists are assisting Iran in this project to develop a ramjet propulsion system, a technology that could enable cruise missiles to fly at very high speeds .

The British newspaper has claimed that the technology in question would likely be used in the development of advanced anti-ship missiles, as well as for precision strikes against ground targets .

According to this report, the combination of high speed with the ability to fly at low altitudes could reduce the reaction time of defense systems to detect and intercept such missiles .

The Financial Times has also cited documents indicating that Russia's state arms export company and the NPO Mashinostroyeniya company have been involved in organizing this cooperation .

The report claims that Russian engineers traveled to Iran several times before signing a formal contract with Iran's Ministry of Defense in November 2023 and subsequently reviewed data related to flight tests and technical information of the program .

The report has assessed Tehran-Moscow missile cooperation as part of a broader trend of military relations between the two countries and described it as reciprocal, meaning that in recent years, Iran and Russia have utilized each other's capacities in various defense and military areas .

The Financial Times, citing correspondence claimed to be from June 2026, says that negotiations and cooperation related to this program are still ongoing .

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