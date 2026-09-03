Bahraini Cleric: Tried Scholars of Bahrain Will Remain Symbols of Honor in Hearts of People

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Husain al-Daihi, the Deputy Secretary-General of Bahrain's Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, criticizing the trial of a number of the country's scholars, described the charges brought against them as baseless and emphasized that these scholars, who for years have taught the Quran, jurisprudence, and ethics in mosques and pulpits, will remain symbols of integrity and honor in the conscience of the Bahraini people.

He said, "How can an elderly individual who has spent his entire life in the mosque, in the path of teaching and serving the people, be accused of teaching weapons use and attempting to overthrow the system?"

According to him, the contradiction between these charges and the background of these individuals itself shows that the cases brought against them are not credible.

Al-Daihi, stating that the credibility of these scholars has been shaped by the people over decades, said, "The real goal behind such charges goes beyond the claim of fighting terrorism, and is aimed at striking a national component by targeting its religious symbols."

He added, "The weakening of religious authorities and figures, the control of mosques and religious ceremonies, and the restriction of the independence of Shia religious affairs are part of a process that, in his view, is being pursued to weaken this segment of society."

The Deputy Secretary-General of Al-Wefaq also, referring to the contradictions in the charges raised, said, "A religious scholar who spends nights in worship and days serving the people cannot simultaneously be considered an armed fighter and conspirator."

He considered these contradictions as evidence of the fabricated nature of the cases.

Al-Daihi emphasized, "No matter how long the trials of these scholars drag on and no matter how many more chapters of what he called 'political shows' are held, they will remain symbols of integrity, honor, and honesty in the hearts of the Bahraini people, and security files cannot erase their standing among the people."

He concluded by calling for an end to the trial process and said that people today are too aware to believe charges that, according to him, are designed with political objectives, and that history will ultimately separate truth from claims and accusations.

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