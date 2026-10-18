Israeli terrorist forces continue shelling and machine-gun fire across southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - The Israeli enemy continued its attacks on southern Lebanon, Al-Manar correspondents reported on Saturday.

The attacks from midnight Friday until Saturday morning included artillery shelling targeting the towns of Haddatha and Al-Mansouri, Wadi Al-Salouqi near Shaqra, Wadi Al-Hujair near Touline, Wadi Zibqin, the outskirts of Kfar Shouba and Maifadoun, and the forest of Ayta Al-Jabal.

Artillery shelling also struck the area between Haddatha and Ayta al-Jabal, where an Israeli Merkava tank also targeted the area.

Israeli occupation forces additionally directed machine-gun fire towards Ayta Al-Jabal, the area between Ayta Al-Jabal and Beit Yahoun, and the outskirts of Kfar Shouba, including fire from the Ramtha position. Machine-gun fire was also reported in Byout Al-Seyyad.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles moved through Haddatha and the vicinity of Markaba, while machine-gun fire coincided with enemy vehicle movements inside Haddatha.

Israeli forces also carried out an explosion near the religious seminary between Ayta Al-Jabal and Beit Yahoun.

Israeli attacks and military operations in southern Lebanon have continued on a daily basis despite ceasefire arrangements. Beyond causing casualties, Israeli attacks and the continued occupation of Lebanese territory have displaced civilians from border areas and disrupted daily life across several parts of southern Lebanon.



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