Martyrdom of the Leader Has United Muslims : Allama Shabbir Hassan Maisami

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allama Dr Shabbir Hassan Maisami, central secretary-general of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan and central vice-president of the Milli Yakjehti Council Pakistan, has called for preserving national unity and inter-sectarian harmony, saying that no one would be allowed to undermine the atmosphere of solidarity in the country.

Maisami made the remarks while representing Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, leader of the Millat-e-Jafariya Pakistan, at a major Khatm-e-Nubuwwat (Finality of Prophethood) Conference organised by the South Punjab chapter of the Milli Yakjehti Council in Multan.

The conference was attended by prominent religious scholars from different Islamic schools of thought, including Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, president of the Milli Yakjehti Council Pakistan, and Liaqat Baloch, its secretary-general. The participation of scholars from diverse religious traditions was presented as a demonstration of Muslim unity and inter-sectarian cooperation.

Finality of Prophethood and the Declaration of Ghadir

Addressing the gathering, Allama Maisami said that the question of the finality of Prophethood was settled in Pakistan. Referring to the position expressed by Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, he stated that Prophethood had concluded and Imamate had begun, describing the Declaration of Ghadir as clear and decisive evidence of this belief within Shia theology.

His remarks highlighted the Shia religious understanding of the relationship between Prophethood and Imamate.

Martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Muslim Unity

Maisami also said that the martyrdom of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, whom he described as a leader of the Muslim Ummah, had brought Muslims together in an unprecedented manner.

According to him, people across the Muslim community were sharing in the grief associated with Khamenei’s death and demonstrating renewed commitment to supporting the oppressed.

Call to Protect National Solidarity in Pakistan

Emphasising the importance of unity in Pakistan, Maisami declared that he and his colleagues would not allow the atmosphere of solidarity to deteriorate.

He said Pakistan had been established through the great sacrifices of previous generations and that representatives of all schools of Islamic thought had a responsibility to contribute to the country’s security, stability and national cohesion.

He urged religious leaders and communities to safeguard mutual understanding and prevent divisions from weakening the country’s social fabric.

Appreciation for the Organisers

Maisami congratulated the organisers on holding the conference, particularly the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan South Punjab chapter, and praised such gatherings as an important means of promoting Muslim unity.

The conference brought together religious representatives from different schools of thought to discuss the finality of Prophethood while highlighting the importance of cooperation, mutual respect and national solidarity in Pakistan.