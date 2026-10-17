Photos: Closing ceremony of 18th "Lady of Dignity" Scientific-Research Conference

AhlulBayt News Agency: The closing ceremony of the 18th "Lady of Dignity" Scientific-Research Conference was held on Wednesday morning (October 14, 2026) with the presence of Hojjatoleslam Alizadeh, Director of the Women's Seminaries of the country, Hojjatoleslam Babaei, Deputy for Research of the seminary, and a group of professors, seminary students, and officials at the Management Center of Women's Seminaries in Qom. At the ceremony, the book "Nemay-e Andisheh" (The Face of Thought), containing abstracts of the festival's works, was unveiled, and the winners and a group of women active in scientific and research fields were honored.