Pezeshkian condemns US sanctions as “inhumane” and rejects coercion

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned US sanctions against Iran as “inhumane,” saying Tehran will not bow to pressure despite Washington’s attempts to force it into submission.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Friday during a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on the sidelines of the 17th Summit of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in Yerevan, Armenia.

Referring to the US sanctions imposed on Iran, the president said, “These sanctions are beyond the bounds of humanity, and their [US-Israeli] attacks in recent months have been unjustifiable and inhumane.”

He reiterated that Iran had always been ready for dialogue, stressing that while some believe they can force the country to surrender, “we will not submit to coercion.”

Turning to bilateral relations, he stressed the need for “clear and transparent frameworks” to expand cooperation between Iran and Georgia.

Pezeshkian called for practical steps to strengthen economic, cultural and tourism ties between Tehran and Tbilisi, saying the two sides should draw up an action plan with a specific timetable to promote their relations.

Kobakhidze, for his part, said Georgia maintained clear positions toward neighboring countries and rejected any foreign interference in their affairs.

He added that Iran and Georgia enjoy cultural and geographical commonalities and noted that friendship and cooperation were his country’s guiding principles of bilateral relations.

The premier expressed hope that the two countries’ foreign ministries and diplomatic apparatus would help them reach common ground on economic and tourism cooperation.

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